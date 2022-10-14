New Delhi: Pakistan have added Fakhar Zaman in their 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2022, PCB announced on Friday. Zaman’s inclusion have now pushed Usman Qadir in the Travelling Reserves Squad.Also Read - BCCI President: Election Process And Role of President, Explained | Watch Video

‘The change was necessary as Usman Qadir is yet to recover from a hairline fracture on his right thumb that he suffered during the 25 September T20I against England in Karachi. The leg-spinner will not be available for selection before 22 October’, PCB said in an official statement. Also Read - T20 World Cup: From 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2021 to 2022, These Players Have Played in All World Cups - Watch Video

‘Fakhar will arrive in Brisbane from London along with Shaheen Shah Afridi on Saturday and will be available for selection in the two warm-up matches against England (17 October) and Afghanistan (19 October), during which the team management will assess the left-handed batter’s fitness’, the statement added. Also Read - David Warner On Reports Of His Captaincy Unban - 'I Am A Leader, No Matter What!'

Pakistan today defeated New Zealand by 5 wickets to clinch the Tri-Nation Series in the latter’s backyard, which also included Bangladesh in the tournament.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood.

Traveling reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.

Schedule of Pakistan’s matches at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022:

23 October – vs India, Melbourne

27 October – vs winner Group B, Perth.

30 October – vs runner-up Group A, Perth.

3 November – vs South Africa, Sydney

6 November – vs Bangladesh, Adelaide