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Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Rashid Khan slams neighbours, blames Pak for war crime due to…

Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Rashid Khan slams neighbours, blames Pak for ‘war crime’ due to…

Afghanistan cricketers Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi have slammed Pakistan for striking hospital in Afghanistan in middle of war.

Rashid Khan has called Pakistan's actions as 'war crime' on Tuesday. (Photos: IANS, X)

Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Star Afghanistan cricketers Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi hit back at Pakistan after their overnight strikes in Kabul and Nanghar. Afghanistan’s Taliban Government have slammed Pakistan for hitting a ‘drug treatment centre’ where almost 2000 people were being treated.

The Afghanistan Government claim that there could be hundreds of casualties due to Pakistan’s strike. Sharafat Zaman Amarkhail, the Afghan Health Ministry official, told BBC that there were no military installations near the hospital.

Former Afghanistan T20I captain Rashid Khan called Pakistan’s action were ‘war crime’ in the aftermath of these strikes.

“I am deeply saddened by the latest reports of civilian casualties as a result of Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul. Targeting civilian homes, educational facilities or medical infrastructure, either intentional or by mistake, is a war crime. The sheer disregard for human lives, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, is sickening and deeply concerning,” Rashid Khan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

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I am deeply saddened by the latest reports of civilian casualties as a result of Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul. Targeting civilian homes, educational facilities or medical infrastructure, either intentional or by mistake, is a war crime. The sheer disregard for human lives,… pic.twitter.com/DbFRRh2qAJ — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) March 16, 2026

“It will only fuel division and hatred. I call upon the UN and other human rights agencies to thoroughly investigate this latest atrocity and hold the perpetrators to account. I stand with my Afghan people in this difficult time. We shall heal, and we will rise as a nation. We always do,” he added.

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi says ‘all hope extinguished’

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi also reacted to the latest development, saying all hope was ‘extinguished’ at a hospital.

“Tonight in Kabul, hope was extinguished at a hospital. Young men seeking treatment were murdered in a bombing by the Pakistani military regime. Mothers waited at the gates, calling their sons’ names. On the 28th night of Ramadan, their lives were cut short,” Nabi wrote on social media.

Tonight in Kabul, hope was extinguished at a hospital. Young men seeking treatment were murdered in a bombing by the Pakistani military regime. Mothers waited at the gates, calling their sons’ names. On the 28th night of Ramadan, their lives were cut short. pic.twitter.com/p12617D4de — Mohammad Nabi (@MohammadNabi007) March 16, 2026

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) had replaced Rashid Khan as captain of the T20I team with Ibrahim Zadran after their poor campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026. Afghanistan had failed to qualify for the Super 8 stages last month after suffering back-to-back losses to New Zealand and South Africa in the league stages.

However, Afghanistan’s proposed T20I series against Sri Lanka has been cancelled due to ‘logistical issues’ with multiple airport closures in UAE in the middle of Israel-Iran war.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have denied striking any health facility, saying it ‘precisely targeted military installations and terrorist support infrastructure’ in Kabul and the eastern province of Nangahar.

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