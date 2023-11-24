Home

Pakistan All-Rounder Imad Wasim Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Imad Wasim last played for Pakistan in April 2023 in a T20 International.

Imad Wasim retires from international cricket at 33. (Image: X)

New Delhi: Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim announced his retirement from international cricket on Friday. Wasim, who last played for Pakistan in April last year in a T20I, took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to announce his decision to end his eight-year association with the national side.

“In recent days I have been doing a lot of thinking about my international career and I have come to the conclusion that now it’s the right time for me to announce my retirement from international cricket,” Wasim said in a statement.

