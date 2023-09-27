Pakistan And Its Unpredictability

Home

Babar Azam.(Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: When the Asia began, Pakistan went in to the tournament as front runners to win the trophy. They had a terrific pace attack in Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Harris Rauf who could run through a side and in the first few matches their pace bowlers looked menacing and were the team to beat.

But one bad game against India where things went haywire where their pacers went for plenty and their batters lost the plot completely chasing a stiff target and injury to their two fast bowlers and suddenly things looked things looked totally different for team Pakistan.

After not qualifying for the finals, Babar Azam and the team got a lot of flak from the cricket mad fans and the media and wanted wholesome changes the team and also wanted Babar Azam to step down. But chief selector Inzamam ul Haq backed Babar Azam and gave him the same team for the World Cup which was a good sign of confidence shown.

When Babar Azam was asked before their departure to India in the press conference why did he select the same team, Babar was quick to respond by saying it takes time to build a team and we have worked on this team for the last four years playing with the same bunch of players and one poor match does not make the team a bad team.

Babar added he believed in the team and barring one forced change due to injury to pace Naseem Shah, he is confident that the team will do well in the world cup in India. The conditions are similar what they find in Pakistan and he is backing his batsman to come good and the bowlers also to come to the party.

Tomorrow early morning Pakistan leave for Hyderabad via Dubai to play their first warm game against New Zealand on 29th of September and all the pundits who were backing the same team are not giving any chance to Pakistan to even make it to the last four. But knowing Pakistan, you never which team would turn on the park when they start their campaign against Netherlands on 6th October.

They next play Sri Lanka on 10th October before the big clash against arch rivals against India. If they can turn the tables in that big game, you will see a different Pakistan team. But can they beat India whom they have never beaten in seven previous attempts, only time will tell.

(By Anis Sajan, Cricket Enthusiast and Businessman based in Dubai)

The views expressed by the author are his personal and the organisation does not owe allegiance to it.

