Pakistan Announce Playing XI For 1st Test vs Australia; Sarfaraz Ahmed in, Mohammed Rizwan Out

Pakistan Playing XI

Perth: In what could be labelled as a bold move, Pakistan captain Shan Masood has announced the playing XI on eve of the first Test versus Australia. There were two surprises in the XI. Sarfaraz Ahmed was back in the side, while Mohammed Rizwan is not been included in the XI.

Pakistan XI for the first Test v Australia:

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad.

