Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Pakistan Announce Playing XI For 1st Test vs Australia; Sarfaraz Ahmed in, Mohammed Rizwan Out

Pakistan Announce Playing XI For 1st Test vs Australia; Sarfaraz Ahmed in, Mohammed Rizwan Out

Aus vs Pak, 1st Test: Sarfaraz Ahmed was back in the side, while Mohammed Rizwan is not been included in the XI. 

Updated: December 13, 2023 12:04 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

PAK vs AUS, PAK vs AUS News, PAK vs AUS Updates, PAK vs AUS Pics, PAK vs AUS Latest Updates, PAK vs AUS Playing XIs, Pakistan Playing Xi against Australia, PAK vs AUS Playing XI, PAK vs AUS 1st Test Match, Pakistan Playing XI against Pakistan, Shan Masood Captaincy, PAK vs AUS, Pakistan best playing XI, Pakistan playing XI, Pakistan vs Australia, Pak vs Aus
Pakistan Playing XI

Perth: In what could be labelled as a bold move, Pakistan captain Shan Masood has announced the playing XI on eve of the first Test versus Australia. There were two surprises in the XI. Sarfaraz Ahmed was back in the side, while Mohammed Rizwan is not been included in the XI.

Trending Now

Pakistan XI for the first Test v Australia:

You may like to read

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.