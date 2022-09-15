New Delhi: Pakistan announced their squad for the T20 World Cup to be played in Australia in October. With no real surprises, Babar Azam has been chosen as the captain of the team on expected lines as Shaheen Shah Afridi made a comeback of sorts into the team after being ruled out from the just-concluded Asia Cup 2022.Also Read - Exclusive: Sreesanth Backs Virat Kohli to Score Big, Predicts Rohit Sharma-Led India to Win T20 World Cup

Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz pretty much picked themselves with Naseem Shah along with Afridi will share the responsiblity to spearhead the pace bowling department. Usman Qadir has also been included in the 15-member squad along with Shan Masood. Also Read - T20 World Cup Squads: Australia Go For The Tried And Tested

Fakhar Zaman, however, missed out on a spot in the squad but has been included in the list of stand-by players. Zaman along with Mohammad Haris and Shahnawaz Dahani make up the list for the stand-by players. Also Read - MI Cape Town Pick Simon Katich As Head Coach, Hashim Amla Named Batting Coach

“We have a team that can perform strongly in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. That’s why we have shown faith and confidence in almost the same set of players who have been part of the T20I squad post the 2021 World Cup in the UAE. These players have performed well since November 2021 and that’s why we have won nine out of our last 13 T20Is,” said Muhammad Wasim in a press release by PCB.

T20 World Cup Pakistan 15-member Squad: Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Waseem Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Stand By Players: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani