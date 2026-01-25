Home

Pakistan announce T20 World Cup 2026 squad after boycott rumours and ICC warning

The Pakistan Cricket Board revealed its squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 just hours after the ICC warned of strict sanctions should it choose to withdraw from the tournament in solidarity with Bangladesh.

Pakistan announce 15-member squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2026

New Delhi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 15-man squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, putting an end to all the rumours and speculations of a potential boycott in favor of Bangladesh. The International Cricket Council (ICC) had warned of possible consequences if Pakistan withdrew from the competition before the announcement was made on Sunday. Confirming its participation, the PCB named Salman Ali Agha as captain, effectively drawing the curtain on the political uncertainty that had threatened to overshadow the event.

Following Bangladesh’s withdrawal earlier this week, the PCB decided to proceed. The selection committee, headed by Aqib Javed and working with head coach Mike Hesson, has concentrated on assembling an aggressive and well-rounded team for the World Cup, despite rumors that Pakistan might also opt out.

Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi all set for comeback

The most exciting news for fans is the comeback of Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi. After missing the recent T20I series, the seasoned duo has been recalled to provide much-needed stability and firepower. Babar will return as the anchor of the batting lineup, while Shaheen, alongside Naseem Shah, will lead one of the fastest and most formidable pace attacks in world cricket.

Mohammad Rizwan and Haris Rauf excluded from 15 -member squad

In a move that has sparked widespread discussion on social media, pace spearhead Haris Rauf has been excluded from the 15-member squad. Sources suggest his exclusion was due to a recent dip in form during the Asia Cup 2025 and ongoing fitness concerns. Similarly, veteran wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan has missed out following a disappointing performance in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq.

