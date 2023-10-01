Home

Sports

‘Pakistan Are Getting Habit Of Losing’: Ramiz Raja Slams Babar And Co After Loss Against New Zealand

‘Pakistan Are Getting Habit Of Losing’: Ramiz Raja Slams Babar And Co After Loss Against New Zealand

Pakistan's ODI World Cup 2023 bound cricket team lost the warmup game against New Zealand which was played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.

'Pakistan Are Getting Habit Of Losing': Ramiz Raja Slams Babar And Co After Loss Against New Zealand

Hyderabad: Former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja slammed the Babar Azam-led Pakistan team after they lost the World Cup warm-up game against New Zealand in Hyderabad. Pakistan cricket team is currently in India for the upcoming ODI World Cup which will start from October 5, where Pakistan will play their opener clash against Netherlands on October 6 at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.

Trending Now

Raja opined that a win is a win and winning is a habit, but Pakistan are now getting a habit of losing game. He also suggested that the team need to change their tactics and start taking risks.

You may like to read

I know it was just a practice game, but a win is a win. And winning becomes a habit. But I feel Pakistan are now getting a habit of losing. First they lost in Asia Cup, and now here. Pakistan scored 345 and it was a great run-chase. If these are the pitches – and you will get such pitches in India – you will have to score 400 if your bowling keeps misfiring like this. You will have to change your tactics, take risks. And we don’t do that. We play defensively for first 10-15 overs and then shift gears,” Raja emphasized, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Here is Pakistan Squad for ODI World Cup 2023: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES