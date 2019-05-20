Eng vs Pak: Pakistan batsman Asif Ali had a huge personal loss. He lost his two-year-old daughter, Noor Fatima, who was fighting Stage IV cancer. She was being treated in a hospital in the US where she passed away. Ali is expected to leave the England tour midway to be with his family in times of crisis. The news comes in a day after Pakistan were whitewashed by England. After hearing the sad piece of news, social media was abuzz with condolence messages asking the cricketer to stay strong during such difficult times. Asif Ali also took to Twitter to share the sad piece of news. Here is what his post read.

My daughter is fighting the stage IV cancer and we are taking her to US for her treatment. A big shout out to @usembislamabad and @USCGLahore for issuing the visa to us within an hour. Special thanks to Mike, Elizabeth, Tanveer & @TalhaAisham Bhai. Keep my princess in your Duas! — Asif Ali (@AasifAli2018) April 22, 2019

Here is how Twitter mourned the death of a little child.

ISLU family pays its deepest condolences to @AasifAli2018 on the tragic loss of his daughter. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Asif & his family. Asif is a great example of strength & courage. He is an inspiration to us. — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) May 19, 2019

Devastated to hear about Asif Ali’s daughter. At such a young age, she has lost her battle with cancer. Can’t imagine what it’s like to lose such a young child. Praying for him and his family. Ina lilahi waina ilayhi rajioon — Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) May 19, 2019

Request to all of you to pray for Asif Ali’s daughter. She is undergoing treatment in the US. Braveheart dispensing his national duty in England. I can empathise fully with Asif @MuhammadWasim77 @iRashidLatif. Salute to Asif. 🙏 — Dr. Nauman Niaz (@DrNaumanNiaz) May 19, 2019

May almighty ALLAH bless @AasifAli2018 daughter JANNAH 🤲🏼 Aameen , Stay strong إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) May 19, 2019

Sincere and heartfelt condolences to Asif Ali on the passing away of his daughter — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 19, 2019

Earlier, England batted first for a change and set a mammoth 351/9 in 50 overs. Joe Root (84) and Ben Stokes (76) were the top run-getters for the hosts. Chasing 352 to save a whitewash, Pakistan fell 54 runs short. They were all out with 19 balls still remaining.