Eng vs Pak: Pakistan batsman Asif Ali had a huge personal loss. He lost his two-year-old daughter, Noor Fatima, who was fighting Stage IV cancer. She was being treated in a hospital in the US where she passed away. Ali is expected to leave the England tour midway to be with his family in times of crisis. The news comes in a day after Pakistan were whitewashed by England. After hearing the sad piece of news, social media was abuzz with condolence messages asking the cricketer to stay strong during such difficult times. Asif Ali also took to Twitter to share the sad piece of news. Here is what his post read.
Earlier, England batted first for a change and set a mammoth 351/9 in 50 overs. Joe Root (84) and Ben Stokes (76) were the top run-getters for the hosts. Chasing 352 to save a whitewash, Pakistan fell 54 runs short. They were all out with 19 balls still remaining.