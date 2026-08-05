Pakistan beat West Indies in 2nd Test to level series 1-1 as Babar Azam and co turn focus to crucial England challenge

The victory provides confidence ahead of a demanding England tour and shows signs of improvement under Babar's leadership

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The victory provides confidence ahead of a demanding England tour and shows signs of improvement under Babar's leadership

Pakistan bounced back in style to defeat the West Indies in the second Test and draw the two-match series 1-1, ending the Caribbean tour on a positive note. After suffering a disappointing defeat in the opening Test, Babar Azam’s side responded with a disciplined all-round performance to earn an important away victory and collect valuable points in the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship.

The visitors recovered well after conceding a first-innings lead, thanks to a much-improved batting display led by captain Babar Azam, who continued his good form despite falling short of a century once again. Pakistan’s bowlers then stepped up in the second innings, with the spin attack making full use of the conditions to dismiss the West Indies and seal the victory.

The result helped Pakistan avoid a series defeat and ensured the points were shared. More importantly, it gave Babar a winning start to his second stint as Test captain after replacing Shan Masood ahead of the West Indies and England tours.

From a World Test Championship perspective, the win could prove significant. Every victory carries 12 points in the WTC, and Pakistan’s success keeps them in the race during the early stages of the 2025-27 cycle. With several major series still to come, including a three-Test tour of England, Pakistan will look to build momentum and improve their position in the standings.

Pakistan’s next assignment is a challenging three-match Test series in England, beginning on August 19 at Headingley in Leeds. The remaining matches will be played at Lord’s and Edgbaston, with all three Tests counting towards the WTC standings. The tour is expected to be one of Pakistan’s toughest overseas tests, especially in English conditions where pace and swing are expected to play a major role.

The team will also be monitoring the fitness of Shan Masood, who missed the second Test against the West Indies after fracturing a finger during the first match. The Pakistan Cricket Board had earlier confirmed that his availability for the England series would depend on his recovery.

For Pakistan, the victory in the Caribbean is more than just a drawn series. It provides confidence ahead of a demanding England tour and shows signs of improvement under Babar’s leadership. The batting looked more settled, while the bowlers delivered when it mattered most.

With three more WTC Tests coming up in England, Pakistan now have an opportunity to build on this result. A strong performance against England would not only improve their position in the championship table but also strengthen their hopes of staying in contention for a place in the 2027 World Test Championship final.