England vs Australia: After Australia posted a decent 285 in their 50 overs, Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood’s wife Ebba Qureshi is an avid cricket follower. During the England vs Australia match at Lords, she took a subtle jibe at the English bowler’s as they were not pitching the ball up. In her post, she hinted that England should consider Mahmood as their bowling coach. She felt had Azhar been their bowling coach, the English bowlers would have pitched the ball up. “England not pitching it up! Whaaatttt! Must be the bowling coach! #SaidNoOne,” Ebba Qureshi wrote in her tweet.

England not pitching it up ! Whaaatttt! Must be the bowling coach! #SaidNoOne 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Ebba Qureshi (@EbbaQ) June 25, 2019

Instead, she got trolled.

Your husband is complete failure as bowling coach of Pakistan team. Mind that. — Zahid ali khan (@familiarzahi) June 25, 2019

Can you ask bowling coach & tell if he has fixed Mohammad Hasnain’s run up issues? Is he ready for international cricket at the highest level? — Naveed Nadeem (@naveednadeem91) June 25, 2019

But admit azhar Mehmood has destroyed Hassan Ali and shaheen shah afridi. — Haseeb Ilyas. حسیب الیاس (@IlyasHaseeb) June 25, 2019

Eng bowling coach was a genuine quick bowler and not a 78mph doddler. Our bowling has been a failure for two years. He’s spent almost 16 years playing and living in England and still fails to coach bowlers on what lengths are required on Eng wickets — Haaris H (@HarisHu41865836) June 25, 2019

Meanwhile, Australia frittered away a superb start to let England bowlers claw back and eventually restrict them to 285/7 in 50 overs in a high-octane World Cup group stage clash at the Lord’s here on Tuesday.

Skipper Aaron Finch scored 100 off 116 balls, his innings laced with 11 fours and two sixes, as the Aussies were off to a dream start with both openers milking the English bowlers to all corners of the ground with ease.

Finch and David Warner (53; 61b, 4×6) shared a 123-run opening stand in just 22.4 overs before Moeen Ali (1/42) had Warner caught by Joe Root at backward point.