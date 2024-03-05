Home

Pakistan Boxer Zohaib Rasheed Goes Missing In Italy After Stealing Money From Teammate’s Bag

The boxer has identified as Zohaib Rasheed. A police complaint has been filed against him and the Pakistan Embassy in Italy has also been notified.

A lookout notice has been ordered in search of Zohaib Rasheed in Italy.

Karachi: In a most unthinkable incident in recent times, Pakistani boxer Zohaib Rasheed stole money fm an teammate’s bag and disappeared, Pakistan Amateur Boxing Federation said on Tuesday. Rasheed went to Italy to take part in an Olympic qualifying tournament. The Pakistan Embassy in Italy has been notified about the incident and a police case has been filed against Rasheed.

“It is most embarrassing for the federation and country the way Zohaib Rasheed has behaved as he had gone there as part of a five-member squad to take part in an Olympic qualifying tournament,” the national federation’s secretary, Colonel Nasir Ahmed said.

Zohaib had won a bronze medal in last year’s Asian Boxing Championships and was regarded as a rising talent in Pakistan. Nasir said that a female boxer Laura Ikram had gone out for training and Zohaib took her room keys from the front desk and stole her foreign currency from a purse before disappearing from the hotel.

“The police have been informed and they are now searching for him but he is not in contact with anyone,” Nasir said. This is not the first time a Pakistani athlete has gone abroad with a national squad and slipped away in hope of a better future.

