Will Pakistan boycott ODI World Cup in India? PCB Chief Najam Sethi Opens Up About Pak’s Strategy For 2023 ODI World Cup

If India travels to Pakistan then this will be the first tour after 13 years. As both the countries stopped playing bilateral series after 26\11 Mumbai attacks.

PCB Chief Najam Sethi Opens Up About Pak's Strategy For 2023 ODI World Cup

Karachi: New Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi opens up about Pakistan’s strategy for the upcoming ODI World Cup, which will be played in India. Earlier, Pakistan threatened to boycott the World Cup as India refuses to go to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, which is scheduled to be played ahead of the World Cup.

This comes to the limelight when BCCI secretary and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Jay Shah announced that team India will not go to Pakistan to play in the Asia Cup.

PCB chairman Najam Sethi revealed that the Pakistan cricket team is dependent on the government and World Cup depends on the country’s government and not the cricket board.

“If the government says don’t go to India, we will not go. Where Pakistan and India’s cricket relations are concerned, let’s be clear. (The) decisions on whether to play or not play tour or not tour are always taken at the government level,” Sethi told a press conference in Karachi.

“These are decisions only taken at the government level; the PCB can only seek clarity,” he added.

Sethi also stated that he will be in touch with the ACC. “I will see what the situation is and then move forward. Any decision we take, we have to make sure we are not isolated.”

If India travels to Pakistan then this will be the first tour after 13 years. As both the countries stopped playing bilateral series after 26\11 Mumbai attacks.