‘Pakistan can beat India anywhere’- Waqar Younis makes bold claim ahead of Asia Cup clash

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis believes that the Babar Azam-led side can beat India anywhere in the world. The ex-cricketer made the comment at the Asia Cup trophy unveiling program in Lahore.

India and Pakistan are set to clash in the Asia Cup.

Ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup matches against arch-rivals India, former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis has said that Babar Azam’s side can beat India anywhere. Waqar drew attention to Pakistan’s victory over India in the 2017 Champions Trophy final at The Oval. He added that the current Pakistan team can beat India if they play well. The two Asian neighbors will take on each other on September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka, with a format that will likely have them play each other at least twice, and possibly even a third timr.

What Waqar Younis Said

During the Asia Cup trophy unveiling program in Lahore, Waqar also said that the Pakistan team should “play well, as simple as that” against India and in all big matches. Reflecting on his own career, Waqar said that the team he was a part of was not able to win major tournaments against India, but the current crop of players in Pakistan have won important matches against India and hence, the “monkey is off the back” now. He expressed confidence in the team’s talent and urged them to play fearlessly, emphasising that if they could beat India at The Oval, they can repeat this feat anywhere.

“Given the talent we have in our team, if we can play to our potential, I don’t see any reason why they can’t beat India. It doesn’t matter where they play. If we can beat them at The Oval, we can beat them anywhere. Talent is there, just go out there and play like we are tigers. Let’s put it that way,” the Pakistan legend said.

India vs Pakistan

In the previous edition of the Asia Cup in 2022, India emerged victorious by 5 wickets in the tournament opener against Pakistan. However, Pakistan made a strong comeback as they won the next match when the two sides met again in the competition. Pakistan have also managed to beat India in the T20 World Cup in 2021.

After their encounters in the Asia Cup, India and Pakistan will once again lock horns in the World Cup this year when they clash in the marquee event at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

