Perth: Pakistan came into the T20 World Cup 2022 as contenders but they now find themselves in a tricky spot after losses against India and Zimbabwe. The two losses were games Pakistan dominated but allowed the match to slip in a crunch situation. At MCG, Pakistan looked favourites to win it even with eight balls remaining, but Virat Kohli snatched the game from them. Against Zimbabwe as well, Pakistan made a hash of a 131 chase – losing the game by a solitary run.

So, can Pakistan still qualify for the semi-final? Oh yes, they can! Firstly, they need to win their remaining three games and win them by a huge margin if possible. A big win would help Babar Azam and Co. improve their net run rate. Also, they must hope that other results go their way- including South Africa losing to India and Pakistan. While the qualification for them looks tricky, it is cricket and anything can happen.

Defending a modest 131, Zimbabwe stifiled the Pakistani batters and picked up wickets at regular intervals to stop their fancied rivals at 129 for eight.

Pakistan-born all-rounder Sikandar Raza turned the match on its head in the middle overs with figures of 3 for 25 from his four overs, which included the wickets of Shan Masood (44), Shahdab Khan (17) and Haider Ali.

Right-arm pacer Brad Evans returned with figures of 2/25, while Blessing Muzarabani (1/18) and Luke Jongwe (1/10) also picked up wickets, to help their side to an incredible win.

It was Pakistan’s second defeat in as many matches after the four-wicket loss to arch-rivals India in another thrilling contest.

“We would have taken 130 at the halfway stage. Very disappointing performance, we are not up to the mark in batting. We have good batters but both openers got out in the powerplay. When Shadab and Shan were building partnership, unfortunately Shadab got out and then back-to-back wickets that pushed us into pressure situation,” Babar said following the heartbreaking loss vs Pakistan.