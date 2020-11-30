Babar Azam said that being compared to players like Virat Kohli feels nice to him. The Pakistan cricket team captain has been one of the consistent performers with the bat in the past couple of years. Babar talked about his mindset and claims he set targets and benchmarks for himself. Also Read - Don’t Think Captaincy a Burden For Virat Kohli: Harbhajan Singh Feels Indian Skipper Leads From Front

Babar has often being compared to Kohli as they shared some similarities in playing style. Both Kohli and Babar are the only two batsmen in the world right now, who are in the ICC's top 10 rankings of all three formats. The Indian skipper is at the top in ODIs, second in Tests and ninth in T2oI, meanwhile, Babar is second in T20Is, third in ODIs and fifth in the Tests rankings.

"I know. It does feel nice that you are compared to some very good players in the game. My mindset is that I challenge myself. I set myself targets. I set myself benchmarks. I have to win matches for Pakistan. And win matches which help the team. Comparisons with big players also help you to set goals that match those of the big players. If your name figures in the top five of the world it is obviously a nice feeling. It also means that you have to keep performing to those standards and that boosts your confidence too. I like it," Azam told Sportstar.

Babar also named Mohammad Yousuf his batting idol from Pakistan and hailed his abilities with bat

“My idol is Mohammad Yousuf. He was such a classy player. He had all the time in the world to play the ball. I always enjoyed watching him bat,” he said.

The premium Pakistan batsman further talked about his batting philosophy and said he sticks to his style of batting no matter what the situation is.

Honestly, my batting philosophy is simple. It helps if you stay uncomplicated. I look to follow what I learnt in my early years and when I was being groomed for big cricket. I look to establish myself every time I walk out. I aim to polish my game from those lessons learnt. I work to improve my game from that position. The key is that I stay positive and always play to what the situation demands. I don’t discard my style at any point though. Actually, my success comes from my self-belief. I don’t compromise on my self-belief at all. I don’t stray from my work ethic. Basically, I enjoy my batting,” Babar said.

The Pakistan team is currently in New Zealand for two Tests and three-match T2oI series starting from December 18.