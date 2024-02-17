By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Pakistan Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi Questions PCB’s Timing To terminate Haris Rauf’s Central Contract
Haris Rauf has been terminated from his Pakistan Cricket Board central contract for choosing franchise T20 leagues over national team.
Lahore: Pakistan’s white-ball captain Shaheen Shah Afridi took a dig at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the timing to terminate pacer Haris Rauf’s central contract after the latter chose not to play in the recently-concluded Test series against Australia. Rauf decided to turn up for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League instead of the national team in Test series which they lost 0-3. To add more misery, PCB has also denied Rauf No Objection Certificates (NOC) in overseas T20 leagues until June 30, 2024.
