Pakistan Cricket Board Appoints Shahid Afridi As Interim Chairman Of Men’s Selection Committee

Karachi: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has been appointed as the interim chairman of men’s national selection committee, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Saturday. Afridi’s former teammate Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum have also been named in the selection committee.

Management Committee member Haroon Rashid will serve as the convener. However, it is to be noted that the three-member selection committee led by Afridi has been named only for Pakistan’s home series against New Zealand. The Kiwis have already landed in the country.

Pakistan will be playing two Tests against New Zealand which are a part of World Test Championship. Before the Test series, Pakistan will play three ODIs against the Tim Southee-led side which begins on December 26.

“I welcome the interim Men’s National Selection Committee and have no doubts that despite limited time, they will make brave and bold decisions that will help us produce a strong and competitive side in the series against New Zealand,” Najam Sethi, who is PCB management committee chair, said about the selection.

“I feel honoured to have been assigned this responsibility by the PCB Management Committee and will no stone unturned in fulfilling this responsibility to the best of my abilities. We need to get back to our winning ways and I have no doubts that through meritocratic and strategic selection decisions, we will help the national side to perform strongly in the series against New Zealand and reclaim the confidence of our fans,” Afridi said.

“I will soon convene a meeting of the selectors and will share my plans with reference to the upcoming matches.”