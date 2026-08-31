Pakistan Cricket Board ask Babar Azam and co to remain tight lipped about Imran Khan’s infamous imprisonment

During a press conference, head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed said he wasn't aware of any such thing and after Pakistan's 194-run defeat yesterday, Babar Azam also remained tight lipped

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Babar Azam and Imran Khan. (Credits: IANS)

Amid the on-going controversy surrounding the imprisonment and ill treatment of former national cricket team captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Pakistan Cricket Board has advised their players to stay shut and avoid answering any question related to the situation of the 1992 World Cup winning captain.

Imran Khan has remained behind the bars since 2023 after he was convicted in corruption charges and was put inside the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. Since then, his physical condition has only worsened with many believing that the former Prime Minister is not being treated rightly with the Pakistani authorities also not letting him meet his family members.

It was only earlier this month that reports emerged of Imran Khan’s death inside the jail cell and the matter has picked up a lot of pace since then on social media.

His former teammates and a number of current cricketers, including Australia captain Pat Cummins, have expressed deep concerns about Imran’s condition, asking the Pakistani authorities to release the former all-rounder immediately.

This has also become a major talking point in the on-going three-match Test series between England and Pakistan, which the visitors are trailing by 2-0. While many former cricketers have raised their voices in support of Imran Khan, the current set of players, led by Babar Azam, have been asked to not utter a single word.

Q – Was Pakistan not ready to take the field after Imran Khan’s sons’ interview aired? Babar Azam said, “No, I’ve not heard anything like this.” pic.twitter.com/O3oI7DyemA — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) August 30, 2026

Babar Azam was asked to comment on the threat that PCB had issued after English broadcasters Sky Sports aired an exclusive interview of Imran Khan’s two sons – Kassim and Suleman, who sat in front of Mike Atherton, but the Pakistan captain said he hasn’t heard anything about it.

The Pakistani board were reportedly unhappy with the interaction and even threatened to pull out of the Lord’s Test if the interview went live. Sky Sports eventually aired the segment during lunch break on day one but the visiting players did take the field and played the entire match.

During a press conference, head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed said he wasn’t aware of any such thing and after Pakistan’s 194-run defeat yesterday, Babar Azam also remained tight lipped.

A fresh PTI report has claimed that the PCB has expressed its concerns over the Sky Sports interview but decided against prolonging this issue due to a reception that the team will receive on September 2 by Prince Charles.

When is the series concluding Third Test?

Meanwhile, Pakistan will be hoping to pick up a consolation win to conclude the three-match Test series in England on a high. The series concluder starts from 9th September onwards at Edgbaston.