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Pakistan Cricket Board issues statement on PKR 50 lakh penalty on T20 World Cup 2026 players

Pakistan Cricket Board issues statement on PKR 50 lakh penalty on T20 World Cup 2026 players

Reports earlier claimed that players of the Pakistan national cricket team could face a heavy fine after their disappointing campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, but the Pakistan Cricket Board has now responded to the controversy.

PCB issues statement on PKR 50 lakh penalty (Source: IANS)

Following the Men in Green’s early exit from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, several media reports inn the country claimed players from the T20 World Cup squad would be fined PKR 50 lakh (approximately 16.5 lakh INR) each for their disappointing performance in the tournament. A report by Express Tribune also suggested that the decision to impose the fine came after Pakistan’s heavy defeat to India national cricket team.

PCB spokesperson called the claims “social media gossip”

However, a spokesperson for the Pakistan Cricket Board has dismissed these claims, calling them nothing more than “social media gossip.”

Amir Mir, a spokesperson for the Pakistan Cricket Board, dismissed all the rumours, clarifying that no decision has been made – nor will any be made – to impose a fine on the Pakistan national cricket team players.

“No such decision was ever taken by the PCB. It was all social media gossip. There is no such precedence or provision,” Mir told Hindustan Times.

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Led by Salman Ali Agha, the Pakistan national cricket team were knocked out in the Super 8 stage of the recently concluded turnamnet, marking the second consecutive edition in which they failed to progress to the knockout rounds.

Their most crushing defeat came against arch-rivals India national cricket team, where Pakistan were bowled out for just 114 while chasing, eventually losing the match by 61 runs.

Amid the reports about the proposed fine, former Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad even stated that he would be willing to pay the amount himself, provided the money was used in a way that could help improve the team’s performance.

Ahmed Shehzad offers to pay PKR 50 lakh fine for Pakistan players

“Mein de deta hoon 50 lakh fine. Agar mulk theek ho raha hai ya cricket theek ho rahi hai khuda ki kasam, mein de deta hoon. Saare players ki jagah mein de deta hoon. Jitno ko bhi fine karna hai – mein de deta hoon (I’ll pay the PKR 50-lakh fine. If the country is improving or cricket is getting better because of it, I swear to God, I’ll pay it. I’ll pay on behalf of all the players. Fine whoever you want – I’ll pay it.),” Shehzad had said on Haarna Mana Hai.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

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