Pakistan Cricket Board May Continue With Shahid Afridi As Chief Selector: Sources

Shahid Afridi was made the interim chief selector for the New Zealand series. His team members are Abdul Razzaq, Rao Iftikhar and Haroon Rasheed.

Shahid Afridi is a former Pakistan captain. (Image: Twitter)

Karachi: Pakistan may see former captain Shahid Afridi continue as the chief selector after the homes series against New Zealand, according to sources in the country cricket board. Meanwhile, Mickey Arthur is expected to decide on his future as Pakistan head coach soon.

Afridi was made the interim chief selector for the New Zealand series after the Ramiz Raja-led panel was sacked. “Shahid has had talks with PCB Chairman Najam Sethi who had initially convinced him to work as interim chief selector,” a reliable PCB source said.

“But now discussions have taken place on the possibility of the former captain continuing in the role given that this year Pakistan has two major events — the 50-overs Asia Cup and the World Cup in India,” the source added.

According to the source, Sethi is happy with the way Shahid Afridi and his team worked in the New Zealand series. Abdul Razzaq, Rao Iftikhar and Haroon Rasheed are the other selectors assisting Afridi.

“Strong possibility that Shahid will be persuaded to continue and chalk out a schedule where he can also give time to his foundation work,” the source said. Meanwhile, another source added that Sethi is awaiting a reply from Arthur, who has been asked to return back.

“Arthur, who currently has a long contract with Derbyshire county, has asked for some time to consider his options and position and has said he will get back later this month with a solid answer,” the source said.

Pakistan has Arthur as head coach from 2016 to 2019. He was released from his contract when Sethi resigned and the new management of Ehsan Mani took charge of the board after the 2019 World Cup. The source said that Arthur had also shown interest in making a comeback to international cricket as a coach.