Former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq has been handed over a three-year contract as Pakistan cricket team’s head coach in all formats on Wednesday. Misbah has also been named chairman of selectors picked by the five-member panel that comprised – Intikhab Alam (former captain and the longest-serving Pakistan team manager and coach), Bazid Khan (former international cricketer and one of the most respected commentators), Asad Ali Khan (member, Board of Governors), Wasim Khan (Chief Executive, PCB) and Zakir Khan (Director – International Cricket, PCB) following a robust recruitment process.

On strict recommendations of Misbah, legendary quick Waqar Younis has been appointed as team’s bowling coach. Younis has also been given the three-year contract by PCB. The 45-year-old Misbah has replaced South African Mickey Arthur, whose tenure with the Men in Green came to an end after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

BREAKING: Misbah-ul-Haq has been named Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector and Waqar Younis as the bowling coach. pic.twitter.com/r7qLwEcJqI — ICC (@ICC) September 4, 2019



Misbah has represented Pakistan in 75 Tests and more than 200 limited-overs international matches before he decided to call it a day in 2017. He played his last Test against West Indies at Roseau. Both Misbah and Waqar have previously worked closely together in the national side, with the pair captain and coach between 2014 and 2016. Both the national team appointments were approved by the PCB Chairman Mr Ehsan Mani.

“It is very humbling for me to join a select group of some of the very best to have coached the Pakistan national sides in the past,” Misbah said in a statement.

“It is an honour and more than that, a massive responsibility as we live and breathe cricket.”

“I know expectations are high, but I am absolutely ready and up for the task otherwise I would not have thrown my name in the hat for one of the most challenging and coveted roles in Pakistan cricket,” the former Pakistan captain added.

The first assignment of Misbah-Waqar combination will be the upcoming three ODI and three T20I home series against Sri Lanka, which will be played from 27 September to 9 October. The duo’s first series in the World Test Championship will be in Australia when Pakistan will play in Brisbane (21-25 November), followed by a day/night Test in Adelaide (29 November-3 December).

Misbah and Waqar have previously worked as a pair from May 2014 to April 2016 with the former as captain and the latter as head coach.