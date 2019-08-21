Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq could be the head coach-cum-chief selector. According to a PTI report on Tuesday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is keen on handing the dual role to him, a move which has been vehemently opposed by another former captain Rameez Raza.

Misbah is currently supervising a pre-season conditioning camp in Lahore has not yet expressed his decision about the matter. The report further stated that the former cricketer reluctant to join the camp as he was unhappy that PCB had permitted centrally contracted players to participate in T20 leagues abroad. It was believed that some of the players needed to undergo rehab to overcome fitness issues.

“He was not very keen to also supervise the pre-season conditioning camp but Zakir Khan, who is Director International Cricket and an influential figure in the board, convinced Misbah,” an insider source was quoted by PTI.

On the other hand, Rameez Raja has warned the PCB officials from implementing their decision of handing the dual role to Misbah. Speaking to a Pakistani news agency, Raja said that this kind of idea works in the Western bloc where the administration is professional and everything is kept balanced and under check. He further explained that experimenting it in Pakistan could backfire as it is impractical and unsuited there.

Raja also questioned Misbah’s style of cricket and said it could no longer do any good to Pakistan cricket. “His methodology was to sit and wait for the opposition’s mistake — that is how he won several contests in UAE. But Pakistan cricket needs a new direction. There is aggression in Pakistan’s DNA and you have to prepare a game plan according to that [aggression] and bring in individuals who can implement that,” added Raja. He even suggested the PCB to bring a think-tank which would introduce Pakistan with modern cricket.

However, Misbah has not yet officially applied for the post of the head coach Pakistan men’s cricket team. The last date to file the application is August 23.