Pakistan Cricket Board Terminates Haris Rauf’s Central Contract Over Refusal To Tour Australia

During the time Pakistan team were in Australia, Haris Rauf was playing in the Big Bash League.

Haris Rauf decided not to play in Tests against Australia. (Image: ICC)

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has terminated pacer Haris Rauf’s central contract for refusing to play for the national team during their tour of Australia recently. Instead, he played in the Big Bash League (Australia’s T20 franchise cricket) at the same time.

