Pakistan Cricket Board Terminates Haris Rauf’s Central Contract Over Refusal To Tour Australia
During the time Pakistan team were in Australia, Haris Rauf was playing in the Big Bash League.
Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has terminated pacer Haris Rauf’s central contract for refusing to play for the national team during their tour of Australia recently. Instead, he played in the Big Bash League (Australia’s T20 franchise cricket) at the same time.
