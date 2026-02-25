Pakistan cricket fans URGE Babar Azam to retire after poor run, says, ‘He is Finished’

Home

Pakistan Cricket's 'King' Babar Azam played a very scratchy konck on Wednesday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in the Super 8 clash against England which drew criticism, fans urged him to retire.

Pakistan fans urge Babar Azam to retire (Sourec: IANS)

Babar Azam who looked in a good touch with the bat at the start of his innings ended on a scratchy note. Just after his dismissal “Retire, Babar Azam,” started trending on X during the Pakistan Super 8 clash against England in T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International cricket stadium.

Harry Brook guided England to seal semi-final spot

Chasing a modest total of 165 on a challenging surface, Pakistan handed England early setback, reducing them to 35 for 3. However, captain Harry Brook steadied the innings and took the charge as played a match-winning knock, guiding his side to a thrilling 2-wicket win despite wickets kept falling from the other side.

England eventually crossed the line in a tense finish, sealing victory with two wickets in hand and five balls remaining. The defeat triggered strong reactions online, with many fans questioning Babar Azam’s place in the team. This win also guided England to become the first team in the tournament to seal a spot in the semi-final.

Fan expressed their frustration with Babar Azam’s form and heavily trolled him on X, after he failed to deliver with the bat once again.

Babar Azam registered unwanted record in T20 World Cup history

Babar Azam’s slow knock left him with an unwanted record. After the washed-out match against New Zealand, much was expected from the Pakistan star, but another underwhelming outing saw his strike rate drop to 111.5. This figure now marks as the lowest strike rate in T20 World Cup history among batters who have scored at least 500 runs in the tournament.

South Africa’s star Faf du Plessis also refelcetd on Babar Azam’s strike rate and said, “Look, I think first of all, all great players evolve their careers at different points in their careers. So someone like Babar, we have known him as one of the world’s best players for a very, very long time. I think the game of T20 cricket has moved so fast forward and towards strike rates that he’s found himself a little bit behind in terms of strike rates,”

Reflecting on Babar Azam’s T20 World Cup 2026 stat so far, he managed to score 15 off 18 against Netherlands, 46 off 32 vs USA, 5 off 7 against India, while the leading run-scorer in T20I was benched in the final Group stage match against Namibia.

Babar Azam’s BBL 15 stat

Babar Azam also had a disappointing BBL season as he grabbed everyone’s attention for wrong reasons. The Pakistani batter managed to score only 202 runs in 11 matches at a pathetic strike rate of 103

