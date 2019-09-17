To meet the demands of the modern-day game, Pakistan’s newly-appointed head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has decided to take a few harsh calls regarding the fitness of his country’s cricketers. Often criticized and known to attract all the wrong attention for their fitness regime – Pakistan cricketers have faced criticism for their ordinary routines and unhealthy diet plans. In recent times, Pakistan players draw massive flak for their outing and poor choice of the meal ahead of the all-important encounter against India during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

But, the former Pakistan captain, who himself was known to set very high standards when it comes to his own fitness has decided to take a strict call and devised updated nutrition plans for players in the domestic tournaments and in the national camp. Misbah has issued standing orders that no heavy diet would be available to the players during the domestic season and in the national camp as players have to attain peak fitness to make the national squad.

“No more Biryani or oil-rich red meat meals or sweet dishes for the players now,” said a member of a catering company managing the food plan for the players in a match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Misbah has issued orders that only barbecue items and pasta with lots of fruits should be on the menu for all teams in the domestic season while the same diet plan would be followed in the national camps.

“Pakistani players are known to have a fondness for junk food and rich oily dishes when they are not playing for the national team but Misbah has told every player that a logbook will be maintained on their fitness and diet plans and anyone found lacking would be shown the door,” a source, aware of the developments, said.

Misbah, who played international cricket till the age of 43 and is still active as a player at 45, is seen as a role model for maintaining high fitness standards.