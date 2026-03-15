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Pakistan Cricket set for major exit, star Pakistan cricketer drops BIG claim on Mike Hessons..

Pakistan Cricket set for major exit, star Pakistan cricketer drops BIG claim on Mike Hesson’s..

Mike Hesson's position as Pakistan head coach is under scrutiny, with former Pakistan cricketer revealing he may lose authority following poor T20 World Cup results and changes in the selection committee.

Mike Hesson's future as head coach in doubt

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali made a massive comment and said that coach Mike Hesson is not in the good books of the advisors of PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, hinting that he may lose out on his contract following Pakistan’s disappointing T20 World Cup 2026 campaign. It’s not uncommon in Pakistan to make sweeping changes in management, squads, and selection committees after every bad outing in ICC events, and if Ali’s remarks are to go by, Hesson might have to pay for Pakistan’s T20 World Cup campaign.

“Mike Hesson is not in the good books. I am not talking about Mohsin Naqvi. I am talking about people who advise Naqvi. Hesson is not in their good books. The decision has to be taken by the chairman,” Basit stated on the Game Plan YouTube show.

Basit Ali believes Mike Hesson’s influence has weakened

With Misbah Ul Haq and Sarfaraz Ahmed recently joining Pakistan’s selection committee, Basit Ali believes Mike Hesson’s influence has decreased. According to Ali, “The winds that were blowing in favour of Mike Hesson have now changed. Misbah-ul-Haq and Sarfaraz Ahmed will never work under Mike Hesson. I am willing to give it in writing. Hesson can now forget that he will get to choose the 15 members of the squad,” he asserted.

Ali also questioned Hesson’s credentials, claiming that his appointment as coach was based solely on his performances in the Pakistan Super League rather than on broader coaching experience, “Why was he made the coach? You made him the coach based on his performance in the Pakistan Super League. Anyway, the third and final ODI against Bangladesh is very important for Hesson,” Basit added.

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Hesson, who signed a two-year contract with the PCB starting May 2025, might be sacked if results don’t improve in the upcoming series. There’s also a possibility that he might opt to step down if the PCB limits his authority.

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