Former Pakistan batsman and noted commentator – Ramiz Raja has come down hard on Misbah-ul-Haq for being considered for the role of head coach of Pakistan cricket team. Raja has strongly condemned Misbha’s ‘dated and defensive’ approach and feels the former skipper might not completely fit the bill when it comes to fulfilling the demands of the modern game. Pakistan cricket team search for their next head coach is currently ongoing after Mickey Arthur’s contract was not renewed after the side’s ouster from the World Cup.

“Pakistan should be looking to introduce aggressive mindsets as per the demand of the modern game, Misbah, unfortunately, is known to have played safe and secure cricket and has been successful in only a few conditions, whereas, Pakistan needs a team for all seasons,” Rami said in a video on YouTube.



The 57-year-old also stated past references when Misbah was the captain of the Men in Green. He feels Misbah’s defensive tactic and his decision-making skills were not up to the mark to the modern demands of the game. “He had his own way of approaching the game. He was defensive as he used to lie in wait for the opposition to make a mistake. But now the team needs a new direction. Pakistan has aggression but it needs to unearth the right talent and revamp its systems,” Ramiz further added.

Raja also seeks an example of the present Indian team led by mercurial Virat Kohli. He said that they have managed to cement its status as a cricketing powerhouse primarily because of the aggressive leadership. “The sporting mindset has changed now. Now the teams are confrontational. Just look at Virat Kohli and co. They have completely revamped the Indian team with their aggression and fearless approach,” he explained.

Ramiz, who is also a TV pundit, says Pakistan needs to win in foreign conditions in order to be more respected and hence, there needs to be a change in approach in the way the side plays the game. “Pakistan needs a team for all seasons. Until Pakistan wins on away tours, they will not be respected. There is a major difference in winning at home and away,” Raja further added.

On Wednesday, Misbah confirmed that he has not yet applied for the position of head coach with the national team. Talking to the media in Lahore where he is supervising the pre-season conditioning camp of the Pakistan team probables, Misbah said he had only agreed to be camp commandant as he wanted to help the players prepare for the upcoming international and domestic season.

“I know these players, I have played with them, I know the requirements of domestic and international cricket, I know what sort of preparations are required so if I can help them why not,” Misbah said.

The 44-year old said he had not decided as yet if he would apply for the position of head coach. “As yet I have not applied for the head coach position and obviously the day I do I will first resign as the member of the Cricket Committee,” Misbah said.

The Chairman of the board Ehsan Mani decided against renewing the contracts of outgoing head coach, Mickey Arthur and his support staff earlier this month on the recommendations of the Cricket Committee which also includes former skipper Wasim Akram and is headed by PCB CEO Wasim Khan.

Both Mani and Wasim are said to be very keen to have Misbah work as both head coach and chief selector as they feel he is the right man to handle the dual responsibility. After the World Cup, Inzamam-ul-Haq also decided against seeking a renewal of his contract as chief selector.