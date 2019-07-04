With their semifinal chances being reduced to just a mathematical possibility, Pakistan cricket team is all but out of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The Men in Green will play their last league encounter of the showpiece event against Bangladesh at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground on Friday. Eyeing to salvage some pride before bowing out of the World Cup, Pakistan will look to register a comprehensive win over the Bangla Tigers.

Gearing up for their final World Cup encounter versus Asian rivals, Pakistan Cricket team official Twitter handle shared some snapshots from their training session on Thursday. PCB shared a couple of posts which showed Pakistan cricketers sweating it out hard in the sun at the picturesque Lord’s ground. However, their training session shots didn’t go down well with the cricket fans. They not only slammed the team for their poor performance in the quadrennial fest in England but also requested the board to send the team back to the country at the earliest.

behtr ha inhn wapc bulwa len at least izzat reh jae ge — Asma Toorkham (@AsmaToorkham) July 4, 2019

Don’t waste public money.. Just come back. White elephants.#PakistanCricket — Rock star (@hahania_98) July 4, 2019

Perfect day for some pizza/burgers, one would think ?! — Moinak Das (@d_moinak) July 4, 2019

World cup se pehle ye attitude chaiye tha too late — Fabulous kash (@Amirnabi13) July 4, 2019

Ab kia faida pcb shb hmy to mar dala — Faisal Malik (@FaisalM16571458) July 4, 2019

There is no use of crying over spilt milk. 👎👎 — Saim Hasan (@SaimHasan20) July 4, 2019

How can they do their day with morally down ?

National now not interested what they do or do not — Shoaib Haider (@ShoaibNaqvii) July 4, 2019

Are you getting royalties for these mentions @Edged_and_taken? 😂 — Alistair Hogg (@alistairjhogg) July 4, 2019



The road to the knockout stage for Sarfaraz Ahmed and his men is just an improbable mathematical calculation and that too provided Pakistan win the toss and bat first. If Pakistan lose the toss and are asked to field, their miniscule semifinal hopes will be over even before the first ball is bowled at the Lord’s.

New Zealand finished their engagements at 11 points from nine matches after their 119-run loss to England but despite the massive defeat, the Kiwis are way ahead in terms of their net run-rate, which is +0.175, compared to Pakistan’s -0.792.

Currently placed fifth with nine points from eight matches, Pakistan face the challenge of beating Bangladesh by 311 runs after posting 350 or by 316 runs after scoring 400, something which is practically impossible.

SQUADS —

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (C), Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Shahdab Khan, Mohammed Hafeez, Mohammed Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Mohammed Aamir, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Asif Ali.

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmuduallah Riyadh, Sabbir Rahaman, Mehidy Hasan Miraj, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammed Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahaman, Rubel Hossain, Liton Kumar Das, Abu Jayed, Mohammed Mithun.