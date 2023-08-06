Top Recommended Stories

Pakistan Cricket Team Get Green Light To Participate In ICC World Cup 2023 In India

The announcement was made on Sunday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Pakistan.

Published: August 6, 2023 8:13 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Babar Azam will lead Pakistan in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India. (Image: PCB)

New Delhi: The Foreign Ministry of Pakistan has confirmed the participation of the Pakistan Cricket Team for the 2023 ODI World Cup that is set to take place in India from October 5 to November 19. The announcement was made on Sunday in a press release on mofa.gov.pk website.

