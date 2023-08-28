Home

Pakistan’s Official Jersey For The ODI World Cup Revealed

Pakistan will open their World Cup campaign against Netherlands on October 6.

Pakistan’s jersey for the ODI World Cup has been revealed by the PCB. The jersey was revealed at a special event in Pakistan. The jersey has been designed to give it a cool look. It has retained the traditional green colour with dark and light green stripes. It has a PCB logo on the right, with the Pakistan flag on the top. The left side of the jersey has the World Cup 2023 logo, with ICC World Cup 2023 India written.

The Star Nation Jersey Unveiled!!! The jersey of Pakistan Cricket Team for the ICC #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/TtleL1NQyO — Rai M. Azlan (@Mussanaf) August 28, 2023

