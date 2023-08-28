Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Pakistan’s Official Jersey For The ODI World Cup Revealed

Pakistan’s Official Jersey For The ODI World Cup Revealed

Pakistan will open their World Cup campaign against Netherlands on October 6.

Updated: August 28, 2023 3:35 PM IST

By Faham Uddin | Edited by Faham Uddin

Pakistan Jersey, ODI World Cup, Pakistan Cricket Team, World Cup 2023, Babar Azam, Imam ul Haq
Pakistan Jersey for the ODI World Cup 2023 (Image Source: Twitter)

Pakistan’s jersey for the ODI World Cup has been revealed by the PCB.  The jersey was revealed at a special event in Pakistan. The jersey has been designed to give it a cool look. It has retained the traditional green colour with dark and light green stripes. It has a PCB logo on the right, with the Pakistan flag on the top. The left side of the jersey has the World Cup 2023 logo, with ICC World Cup 2023 India written.

Also Read:

Trending Now


For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.