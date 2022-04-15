Lahore: The next 12 months will see the Pakistan cricket team play seven Tests, 17 ODIS and a minimum of 25 T20Is in a packed schedule as confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday. Babar Azam-led side will play two Test matches against Sri Lanka, three against England and two against New Zealand – all of which will be a part of the World Test Championship cycle of 2021-23. Other than the Tests, the team will also be facing West Indies, Sri Lanka, Netherlands and New Zealand (three each) as part of the 12 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League series.Also Read - Pakistan Police Arrest Man For Threatening to Conduct Terror Attack on Australian Cricket Team

In the shortest format of the game, the Pakistan men’s side will feature in the ACC Asia Cup T20 in August/September and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022 from October 15 to November 15 where they are guaranteed a minimum of five T20Is each. Also Read - Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Steve Smith in Shane Watson's Top 5 Test Batsmen in the World

Outside the two events, their other T20Is will be against England (seven), West Indies (three) and New Zealand (five). New Zealand, in addition to the five ODIs in April 2023, will also play five T20Is. Also Read - Babar Azam is Don Bradman, Brian Lara of This Era; Former Cricketer Rashid Latif on Pakistan Captain

The women’s national side too has a challenging 12 months ahead. It will feature in three ICC Women’s Championship series matches against Sri Lanka, Ireland (both home) and Australia (away), the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, the 19th Asian Games in Guangzhou, the ACC Women’s T20 Cup (venue TBC), the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2023 South Africa and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 South Africa.

In addition, Pakistan women will take on Ireland and Australia in a triangular T20 series in Belfast in the lead up to the Birmingham Games.

At this stage, the women’s team’s participation in the Asian Games in Guangzhou is confirmed, though efforts are being made to add a few more series for them so that there are more opportunities for players who are knocking at the doors of the national side.

Pakistan is also set to host more international cricket in the coming season.

West Indies, England and New Zealand men’s sides will tour Pakistan twice each, while Sri Lanka and Ireland women will visit Pakistan in May/June and October/November. This back-to-back international series will be in addition to the 2022/23 domestic cricket season, which will run concurrently to the international season.

Pakistan international commitments (May 2022-April 2023)

May 24-June 5: Sri Lanka Women in Karachi (3 ODIs and 3 T20Is)

June 5-12: West Indies Men in Rawalpindi (3 ODIs)

Jul-Aug: Pakistan Men to Sri Lanka (2 Tests and 3 ODIs)

Jul 12-24: Pakistan Women to Belfast for tri-series (4T20Is)

Jul 25-Aug 8: Pakistan Women for Birmingham Commonwealth Games (7 T20Is)

Aug: Pakistan Men to Netherlands (three ODIs)

Sept 1-17: Pakistan Men to Sri Lanka for ACC T20 Cup (5 T20Is)

Sep 10-25: Pakistan Women to Gangzhou, China, for 19th Asia Games

Sep-Oct: England Men to Pakistan (7 T20Is)

Oct: ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup (8 T20Is)

Oct 15-Nov 15: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia, (5 T20Is)

Oct 30-Nov 19: Ireland Women to Lahore/Karachi (3 ODIs and 3 T20Is)

Nov-Dec: England Men to Pakistan (3 Tests)

Dec-Jan: New Zealand Men to Pakistan (2 Tests and 3 ODIs)

Jan 4-Feb 1: Pakistan Women to Australia (3 ODIs and 3 T20Is)

Jan: West Indies Men to Pakistan (3 T20Is)

Jan-Feb: ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, South Africa

Feb 2-26: ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, South Africa

Apr-May: New Zealand Men to Pakistan (5 ODIs and 5 T20Is)

(With Agency Inputs)