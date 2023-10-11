Home

Sports

Pakistan Cricket Team Reach Ahmedabad For ODI World Cup 2023 Clash Against India | Watch Video

Team India is currently playing their second match against Afghanistan in New Delhi's Arun Jaitley stadium and on the other hand, Pakistan have won their second match against Sri Lanka.

Ahmedabad: Pakistan cricket team have reached Ahmedabad for the ODI World Cup 2023 match against India which will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14. This will be the first clash between both teams after the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023 Super Four where India outclassed Pakistan by 228 runs.

Here is the video of Pakistan cricketers in Ahmedabad for the ODI World Cup match against India:

Pakistan team reached Ahmedabad for the clash against India….!!! – The Greatest battle in Cricket. pic.twitter.com/Qjx2oPcFju — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 11, 2023

Pakistan cricket team was in Hyderabad as their first two matches were played in Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

On the other hand, team India is currently in New Delhi and will most likely to travel to Ahmedabad on October 12.

