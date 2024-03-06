Home

Pakistan Cricket Team Set To Train With Army Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2024

New Delhi: Newly appointed Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said that the cricket team will train with the nation’s army for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The camp is scheduled to start from March 25 to April 8. The camp will begin almost one week after the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Pakistan cricket team was unable to perform in the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup as they were unable to qualify for the playoffs. After that, they lost the Test series and T20I series against Australia and New Zealand respectively.

“When I was watching the matches in Lahore, I don’t think a single one of you hit a six that went into the stands. Whenever a six like that was hit, I used to think a foreign player must have hit that. I have asked the board to make a plan that gets every player’s fitness up to speed. You’ll have to make a proper effort for that,” Naqvi said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

“We have New Zealand coming up, then Ireland, England and the T20 World Cup. I wondered, ‘When will we train?’ but there was no time. However, we’ve found a window, where we’ve organised a camp in Kakul (military academy) from March 25 to April 8. The Pakistan Army will be involved in your training, and hopefully, they’ll help you out.” he added.

Pakistan are ready to host New Zealand, Ireland, England after the PSL. Earlier, When Misbah-ul-Haq was the captain Pakistan cricket team was involved with the miliary to gear up for the Test series against England.

