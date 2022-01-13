New Delhi: Pakistan left arm fast bowler Wahab Riaz, who recently led Deccan Gladiators to their maiden T10 League title in Abu Dhabi, is busy selling ‘chana’ on streets. Riaz, who has been away from the arena of international cricket for some time now, is currently involved with franchise cricket. He has also featured in talk shows around cricket on Pakistan sports channels.

Riaz captioned the post and said how this reminded him of his childhood in Pakistan. “Your “Chano wala Cha-cha” of the day! Send your orders ‘kia banaon aur kitnay ka banaun?’ P.S. Loved spending some time around this special handcart reminded me of my childhood days,”

Ever since the video has been posted, it has garnered love and respect from cricket fans around the world. Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad responded to Riaz’s Tweet and asked for some ‘chana’.

Significantly, Wahab Riaz has not been part of the Pakistani cricket team since more than a year ago. The speedster has never last played any ODI or T20 match since 2020, while the last to play a Test match for the 2018 national team.

