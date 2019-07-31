Strong speculations were doing the rounds for some time about Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali and his association with an Indian girl. Some reports even suggested that Ali could be the fourth cricketer from the neighbouring nation to marry an Indian.

Some sections in Pakistani media reported that Ali would marry an Indian girl named Shamia Arzoo and there could take place on August 20 in Dubai. However, taking to his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, he cleared off the air and said that there has been no confirmation regarding his reported wedding.

“Just wanna clarify my wedding is not confirmed yet, our families have yet to meet and decide upon it. will make a public announcement very soon in sha allah,” Ali tweeted.

just wanna clarify my wedding is not confirmed yet, our families have yet to meet and decide upon it. will make a public announcement very soon in sha allah. #gettingreadyforfamilymeetup — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) July 30, 2019

The news reports further stated that Shamia works for a private airline company and stays in Dubai with her parents. Reportedly, she had completed her studies in England and originally hails from Haryana with family members living in Delhi.

Hasan Ali has played nine Test matches and 53 ODI and played an instrumental role in the winning campaign of Pakistan during the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. After the 2017 season, when he also shot his way to become the number one bowler in the world, the 25-year-old has found it hard to sustain his form and was even dropped from Pakistan’s playing 11 midway during the recently-concluded ICC World Cup 2019.

Earlier, three cricketers from Pakistan, Shoaib Malik, Zaheer Abbas, and Mohsin Khan, had married Indian girls.