Hasan Ali Expresses Desire to Play IPL Ahead of Mini-Auction

With the mini-auction set to take place in a few days time, Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali has hailed the IPL and has expressed his desire to be a part of it.

Pakistan Cricket Team. (Pic: X)

Karachi: The Indian Premier League is easily the biggest league in the world in terms of money and stars. Every aspiring cricketer or present star wants to be a part of it. But wanting to be a part of it and being a part of it is a whole different story, thanks to the stiff competition that exists. It is unfortunate that star Pakistani cricketers do not get to be a part of the extravaganza because of the sour diplomatic relations between the two countries – India and Pakistan.

In the past, Pakistani cricketers have featured in the cash-rich league but not anymore. With the mini-auction set to take place in a few days time, Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali has hailed the IPL and has expressed his desire to be a part of it.

“Every player wants to play IPL & it is my wish to play there. It is one of the biggest leagues in the world and I will definitely play there if there is an opportunity in the future,” Hasan Ali said this on Samaa Lounge.

