Amid all the hype and attention, Pakistan cricketer Hassan Ali got married to Indian girl Shamia Arzoo in Dubai. It was a private ceremony where close family members and friends were present. The event took place in the plush Atlantis Palm Hotel. The marriage took place according to all the Islamic customs and tradition.

“Our families wanted to keep this a low key affair but since the matter has come out in the media I have decided to make an official announcement to ensure there are no speculations surrounding my marriage,” Hasan told a news conference in his hometown, Gujranwala (Pakistan).

“I will be wearing a black and red sherwani suit while she will be dressed in Indian style,” Hasan Ali added.

Ahead of the wedding the couple also engaged in a wedding photoshoot.

The Pakistani cricketer was also spotted doing his iconic celebrations ahead of marriage. Pak journo Saj Sadiq shared the video and captioned it as, “Hassan Ali doing his wicket-taking celebration at a desert safari ahead of his Mehndi today.”

Hassan Ali doing his wicket-taking celebration at a desert safari ahead of his Mehndi today pic.twitter.com/J37jZySDOk — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) August 19, 2019

On the eve of his wedding, Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza also congratulated the Pakistan cricketer. “Congratulations Hassan wish you both a lifetime of love and happiness .. this time you’ll have to treat us to more than Nandos,” read Sania’s post.

Earlier in the year, Pakistan could not make it to the knockout stage of the World Cup. Ali was a part of the side. The cricketer also becomes the fourth Pakistani to get married to an Indian girl. Mohsin Khan, Zaheer Abbas and Shoaib Malik did it before him.