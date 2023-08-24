Top Recommended Stories

  • Pakistan Cricketer Mohammed Hafeez Congratulates India’s Successfull Chandrayaan 3 Landing on Moon

Chandrayaan-3: India also entered the record books by becoming the first nation to land on South Pole.

Updated: August 24, 2023 10:39 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Mohammed Hafeez congratulates India on their successfull landing on Moon (Image: IANS)

Lahore: India’s ‘Chandrayaan-3’ created history by making a soft landing on Moon on Wednesday. India also entered the record books by becoming the first nation to land on South Pole. The new historic feat has cemented India’s status as a global superpower in space. While the entire world congratulated India for it’s spectacular feat, it was star Pakistan cricketer Mohammed Hafeez’s post that created buzz. Hafeez took to social media and congratulated India on it’s success. His post read: “Congratulations to India.” His post alsp drew a lot of reactions.

