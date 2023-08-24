Home

Pakistan Cricketer Mohammed Hafeez Congratulates India’s Successfull Chandrayaan 3 Landing on Moon

Chandrayaan-3: India also entered the record books by becoming the first nation to land on South Pole.

Mohammed Hafeez congratulates India on their successfull landing on Moon (Image: IANS)

Lahore: India’s ‘Chandrayaan-3’ created history by making a soft landing on Moon on Wednesday. India also entered the record books by becoming the first nation to land on South Pole. The new historic feat has cemented India’s status as a global superpower in space. While the entire world congratulated India for it’s spectacular feat, it was star Pakistan cricketer Mohammed Hafeez’s post that created buzz. Hafeez took to social media and congratulated India on it’s success. His post read: “Congratulations to India.” His post alsp drew a lot of reactions.

Congratulations to India 🇮🇳 #Chandrayaan3Mission — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) August 24, 2023

His post drew mixed reactions, here are some of the top tweets:

Thank You Hafeez Bhai for not writing it’s South Asia’s achievement… — Tas 🇮🇳 (@TasneemKhatai1) August 24, 2023

Thank you Hafeez Bhai 🙏🙏 — Anshu Chauhan (@chauhandwarrior) August 24, 2023

