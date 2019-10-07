Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik added another feather to his crown as he became the fourth batsman to score 9000 T20 runs. With this, he joins T20 stalwarts Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum and Kieron Pollard in the elite club.

On Sunday, Malik achieved the feat during Guyana Amazon Warriors’ win over Barbados Tridents in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Malik played a brilliant cameo of 32 runs from 19 balls as Warriors defeated Tridents by 30 runs and entered the finals.

The former Pakistan cricketer has now scored 9,014 runs in 356 T20 matches he has played till. Besides, he has also scalped 142 wickets. He is also the only Pakistani cricketer to achieve this feat.

Swashbuckling West Indies opener Chris Gayle holds the record for being the leading run-getter in T20s. Gayle has 13,051 T20 runs to his name from 394 matches and is followed by Brendon McCullum (9,922 runs in 370 matches) and Kieron Pollard (9,757 runs in 489 matches).

Malik, 37, has represented Pakistan in 35 Tests, 287 ODIs and 111 T20Is. Currently, he is not a part of the Pakistan ODI side which is hosting Sri Lanka at home. Not just Malik, but even Mohammad Hafeez have been granted NOC until October 12 to participate in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Meanwhile, international cricket returned to Pakistan after 10 years as Sri Lanka agreed to travel. After the first ODI was washed out without a ball being bowled, Pakistan beat the visitors 2-0 to clinch the ODI series.

In the ongoing T20I series, a weakened Sri Lankan outfit managed to beat a formidable Pakistan side in the 1st T20I, taking a valuable 1-0 lead in the three-match series.