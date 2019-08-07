Global T20 Canada: Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh is one of the most popular cricketers from India during his times. Looks like his popularity has not dipped a bit after he received words of praise from Pakistan cricketers Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik for his charity work during the ongoing Global T20 League. It was wonderful as Yuvraj responded to their messages in a warm manner. “Its very heart warming to see the good work being done by @YOUWECAN & my buddy @YUVSTRONG12 to fight cancer like a hero. Thank you for having me at @GT20Canada Gala Dinner for, wish you all the best with the projects to elevate the lives of the unfortunate ones amongst us #GT2019,” wrote Malik on Twitter.

Its very heart warming to see the good work being done by @YOUWECAN & my buddy @YUVSTRONG12 to fight cancer like a hero. Thank you for having me at @GT20Canada Gala Dinner for, wish you all the best with the projects to elevate the lives of the unfortunate ones amongst us #GT2019 — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) August 6, 2019

Shahid Afridi, who is a part of Brampton Wolves also thanked Yuvraj and promised to be a part of all his good work in the future. “You have achieved a lot for India in cricket and it’s great to see you serving humanity through and I will always be there to support your projects and I wish you all the best brother,” read Afridi’s post.

.@YUVSTRONG12 you have achieved a lot for India in cricket and it’s great to see you serving humanity through @YOUWECAN. @SAFoundationN and I will always be there to support your projects and I wish you all the best brother pic.twitter.com/CwcXQvSyuZ — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 6, 2019

A humble Yuvraj also responded to the messages and thanked them for their support. It is heartwarming to see such gestures during times when India and Pakistan do not share good relations.