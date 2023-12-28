Home

Pakistan Cricketers To Pay $500 Fine If Caught Sleeping Inside Dressing Room: Reports

Pakistan are currently touring Australia for a two-match Test series.

Pakistan are trailing 0-1 against Australia in the three-match series. (Image: PCB)

Karachi: Any player caught sleeping in Pakistan dressing room will be fine 500 dollars, according to a new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) introduced by the team management, led by National Team Director Mohammad Hafeez. The implementation of the new SOPs will start from the ongoing tour of Australia, according to reports.

The decision comes after few players who were not a part of the playing XI used to take a nap in the changing room during the time of previous management.

