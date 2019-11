Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Pakistan Emerging Team vs Afghanistan Emerging Team ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 Group A Match 2 at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, Cox's Bazar 8:30 AM IST:

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 is all set to begin on November 14 (Thursday). The matches of the eight-team tournament will be held in Cox’s Bazar, Savar and Mirpur in Bangladesh. Hosts Bangladesh have been placed in Group B along with India, Hong Kong and Nepal, while Group A is comprised of defending champions Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Oman.

Bangladesh will face Hong Kong on the opening day at BKSP, before facing India on November 16 and Nepal on November 18 at the same venue. The top two teams from each of the group will play in the semi-finals on November 20 and 21, while the final will be held on November 23. The semi-finals and final will be held at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

TOSS – The toss between Pakistan Emerging Team vs Afghanistan Emerging Team will take place at 8:00 AM IST on November 14.

Time: 8:30 AM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, Cox’s Bazar

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – R Nazir

Batsmen — S Shakeel (captain), O Yousuf, S Badar, B Shah, D Rasooli (vice-captain)

All-Rounders – Amad Butt, S Shenwari

Bowlers – M Hasnanin, Azmatullah, W Momand

PAK-ET vs AFGH-ET Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan Emerging Team: S Shakeel (captain), R Nazir (wicketkeeper), S Badar, M Hasnain, A Butt, M Asad, M Mohsin, O Yousuf, S Badar, S Gul, Umar Khan

Afghanistan Emerging Team: D Rasooli, S Shenwari (captain), W Momand, Azmatullah, W Momand, MA Kakar (wicketkeeper), D Rasooli, W Shafaq, S Kamal, W Momand, S Zaman

SQUADS:

Pakistan Emerging squad: Saud Shakeel (c), Rohail Nazir (vc & wk), Akif Javed, Amad Butt, Haider Ali, Hasan Mohsin, Imran Rafiq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Asad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Mohsin, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saif Badar, Sameen Gul, Umar Khan

Afghanistan Emerging squad: Samiullah Shinwari (c), Munir Ahmad Kakar (WK), Abdul Malik, Nasir Omar, Bahir Shah, Tariq Stanikzai, Darwish Rasooli, Wahid Shafaq, Shahidullah Kamal, Najat Masood, Azmatullah Omarzai, Wafadar Momand, Shawkat Zaman, Abdul Wasi, Yusuf Zazai

