Pakistan Emerging Team vs India Emerging Team Dream11 Team Prediction 1st Semi-Final Emerging Asia Cup 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips PAK-ET vs IND-ET 1st S/F Match at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka 8:30 AM IST:

It has finally boiled down to this, India will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in what is expected to be a mouthwatering clash on Wednesday. While Pakistan topped Group A, India came second in Group B. The other semis will see Afghanistan team face Bangladesh Emerging Team on Thursday in the 2nd semi-final.

TOSS – The toss between Pakistan Emerging Team and India Emerging Team will take place at 8.00 AM (IST).

Time: 8.30 AM IST.

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Rohail Nazir (VC), BR Sharath

Batters – Yash Rathod, Saud Shakeel, Armaan Jaffer (C)

All-Rounders – Amad Butt, Khushdil Shah, SR Dube

Bowlers – Mohammad Hasnain, Shivam Mavi, Siddharth Desai

Predicted XI

Pakistan Emerging Team: Haider Ali, Saud Shakeel (C), Rohail Nazir (WK), Omair Bin Yousuf, Amad Butt, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Hasnain, Sameen Gul, Saif Badar, Umar Khan.

India Emerging Team: BR Sharath (C & WK), Aryan Juyal/Vinayak Gupta, Armaan Jaffer, Sanvir Singh, Chinmay Sutar, Yash Rathod, Shubham Sharma, Hrithik Shokeen, Shivam Mavi, Siddharth Desai, SR Dube.

SQUADS

Pakistan Emerging Team: Imran Rafiq, Saud Shakeel (captain), Amad Butt, Rohail Nazir (wk), Hasan Mohsin, Muhammad Asad, Saif Badar, Sameen Gul, Umer Khan, Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Mohsin Khan, Omair Yousuf, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Akif Javed

India Emerging Team: BR Sharath (C & WK), Aryan Juyal/Vinayak Gupta, Armaan Jaffer, Sanvir Singh, Chinmay Sutar, Yash Rathod, Shubham Sharma, Hrithik Shokeen, Shivam Mavi, Siddharth Desai, SR Dube, Aditya Thakare, Kumar Suraj, Aryan Juyal/Vinayak Gupta, Kuldip Yadav.

