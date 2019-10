Dream11 Prediction

Pakistan Emerging Women vs India Emerging Women Dream11 Team Prediction ACC Women’s Emerging Asia Cup: Captain And Vice Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today Match No. 5 INW-E vs PKW-E at Colombo at 9.30 AM IST:

This is going to be the big one. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan lock horns in match no 5 of the ongoing ACC Women’s Emerging Asia Cup on October 25. The Indian eves will start favourites as they have a splendid record against their counterparts.

TOSS – The toss between Pakistan Emerging Women vs India Emerging Women will take place at 09.00 AM (IST).

Time: 09.30 AM IST.

Venue: Colombo.

BDW-E vs SLW-E Dream11 Tips and Tricks

N Parween, K Hafeez, Y Bhatia (vice-captain), S Meghna, J Rauf, D Vaidya, W Akhtar (captain), S Dibyadarshini, N Sandhu, Syeda A Shah, T Sarkar

Probable Playing XIs

India Women Emerging (Probable XI): Tejal Hasabnis, Devika Vaidya (captain), Yastika Bhatia, Sushree Dibyadarshini, S Meghana, Tanushree Sarkar, Nuzhat Parveen, R Kalpana, TP Kanwar, Minnu Mani, Kshama Singh

Pakistan Women Emerging (Probable XI): Nashra Sandhu, Muneeba Ali, Kainat Hafeez, Jaweria Rauf, Syeda Aroob Shah, Rameen Shamim (captain), Fatima Sana Khan, Maham Tariq and Waheeda Akhter

SQUADS

India Emerging Women: Nuzhat Parveen, S Meghana, Devika Vaidya (C), Tanushree Sarkar, Tejal Hasabnis, Yastika Bhatia, Sushree Dibyadarshini, TP Kanwar, Minnu Mani, Manali Dakshini, Simarn Dil Bahadur, Rashi Kanojia, Anjali Sarwani, Kshama Singh, R Kalpana.

Pakistan Emerging Women: Muneeba Ali, Javeria Rauf, Hafsa Khalid, Fatima Sana Khan, Ayesha Naseem, Najiha Alvi (WK), Nashra Sandhu, Kainat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Rameen Shamim (C), Syeda Aroob Shah, Tuba Hassan, Huraina Sajid, Noren Yaqoob, Waheeda Akhter.

