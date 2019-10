Dream11 Team Prediction

Pakistan Emerging Women vs Sri Lanka Emerging Women Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Match No. 2, ACC Women’s Emerging Asia Cup, 2019 PKW-E vs SLW-E at Colombo (RPS) 9:30 AM IST:

The ACC Women’s Emerging Cup begins October 22 when India Women Emerging side takes on Bangladesh Women Emerging team in Colombo. The tournament will witness teams from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and hosts Sri Lanka battle for the final which will be played on October 27. After India lock horns with Bangladesh in the tournament opener, Pakistan take on hosts Sri Lanka and it is expected to be a mouthwatering contest.

TOSS – The toss between Pakistan Emerging Women vs Sri Lanka Emerging Women will take place at 09.00 AM (IST).

Time: 09.30 AM IST.

Venue: RPS in Colombo

PKW-E vs SLW-E Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Muneeba Ali, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Imalka Mendis, Hasini Perera, Javeria Rauf, Fatima Sana Khan, Rameen Shamim (c), Malsha Shehani, Kavisha Dilhari, Tharika Sewwandi, Nashra Sandhu

PKW-E vs SLW-E Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan Women Emerging (Probable XI): Kainat Hafeez, Jaweria Rauf, Syeda Aroob Shah, Rameen Shamim, Fatima Sana Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Muneeba Ali Maham Tariq and Waheeda Akhter

Sri Lanka Women Emerging (Probable XI): Harshitha Madavi Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Lihini Apsara, Umesha Thimashini, Imalka Mendis, Malsha Shehani, Shayani Oshadee, Kavisha Dilhari and Tharika Sewwandi

SQUADS:

Pakistan Women Emerging (From): Noren Yaqoob, Syeda Aroob Shah, Rameen Shamim (Captain), Ayesha Naseem, Kainat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sandhu, Tuba Hassan, Fatima Sana Khan, Hafsa Khalid, Huraina Sajid Javeria Rauf, Waheeda Akhter

Sri Lanka Women Emerging (From): Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Imalka Mendis, Madushika Meththananda, Malsha Shehani, Lihini Apsara, Kavisha Dilhari, Umesha Thimashini, Sathya Sandeepani, Jimanjalee Wijenayake, Sachini Nisansala, Tharika Sewwandi, Shikari Nuwantha, Nilakshana Sandamini, Shayani Oshadee

