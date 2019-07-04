Pakistan vs Bangladesh: With a game to go for Pakistan, their chances look next to over to make it to the semi-finals. On paper, Pakistan needs to register a freak victory against Bangladesh to make it, which looks extremely unlikely. But fans are fans, and in the sub-continent, they are die-hard ones. A certain Pakistan fan has not lost hope as he came up with an oh-so-weird blueprint for a Pakistan win. The fan says that he wants Pakistan to bat first and score 380 runs and then he says that when Bangladesh come to chase, they refuse to bat. Is that not the most bizarre thing you have ever heard?
So this is what Pakistan needs to do to qualify for the semi-finals:
If Pakistan make 350, they need to bowl Bangladesh out for 38
If Pakistan score 400, they need to bowl Bangladesh out for 84
If Bangladesh bat first, there is no chance of Pakistan qualifying
Meanwhile, if Bangladesh bat first, then Pakistan is out of the tournament even before a ball gets bowled. Keeping all the permutations and combinations aside, Pakistan just needs to just focus on winning the game and bowing out with their heads held high. Whereas, the Bangla Tigers, who have played some exceptional cricket in the tournament will go with nothing to lose mindset in this battle. The Tigers will be the tough opponent for Pakistan. The pacers will get some purchase early on and the spin will play a role as the game progresses.