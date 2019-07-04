Pakistan vs Bangladesh: With a game to go for Pakistan, their chances look next to over to make it to the semi-finals. On paper, Pakistan needs to register a freak victory against Bangladesh to make it, which looks extremely unlikely. But fans are fans, and in the sub-continent, they are die-hard ones. A certain Pakistan fan has not lost hope as he came up with an oh-so-weird blueprint for a Pakistan win. The fan says that he wants Pakistan to bat first and score 380 runs and then he says that when Bangladesh come to chase, they refuse to bat. Is that not the most bizarre thing you have ever heard?

So this is what Pakistan needs to do to qualify for the semi-finals:

If Pakistan make 350, they need to bowl Bangladesh out for 38

If Pakistan score 400, they need to bowl Bangladesh out for 84

If Bangladesh bat first, there is no chance of Pakistan qualifying

Here is the video of the crazy fan:

Never saw a brain-washed fan like him. Only Pakistan can have such naginas. Aasmani cricket expert 😁#1992meinbhi 😁 pic.twitter.com/Whm3jNCcVo — Demon (@TasteDemon) July 3, 2019

Here is how fans reacted to his advice:

ya mazak kr raha hai serious style ma — AHMED..💣 (@ahmeii3366) July 4, 2019

Yaani….. Koi khelne se mana kare or achanak se koi government khatam ho jaye…… Ye “bhi” prayer se ho sakta hai…. #belief at its best🤣🤣🤣 — Kishu (@Cutiekishu) July 4, 2019

Abay pagal he is being sarvastic even a blind man could say that — goofydude (@gooofydude2) July 4, 2019

It is a sarcastic video dost 😂 but funny 👍🤣 — Rini dev (@rini_dev) July 4, 2019

Its a sarcastic video,, those understand this video who have sense of humour and Mashallah ur sense of humour is below the level, so sad😞😝 — Bint E Hawa (@saraakhan7) July 4, 2019

Meanwhile, if Bangladesh bat first, then Pakistan is out of the tournament even before a ball gets bowled. Keeping all the permutations and combinations aside, Pakistan just needs to just focus on winning the game and bowing out with their heads held high. Whereas, the Bangla Tigers, who have played some exceptional cricket in the tournament will go with nothing to lose mindset in this battle. The Tigers will be the tough opponent for Pakistan. The pacers will get some purchase early on and the spin will play a role as the game progresses.