Pakistan Fans Mock Sana Shoaib Malik With ‘Sania Mirza’ Chants In PSL 2024 | WATCH VIDEO

The couple has been making headlines since their marriage as fans didn't like his separation from Indian Tennis star Sania.

New Delhi: Sana Javed who is the third wife of Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik was spotted supporting her husband during his match in the Pakistan Super League 2024. Shoaib married Sana after Sania opted for a Khula with him. The couple have a son named Izhaan Mirza Malik, born on October 30, 2018.

Shoaib Malik, who had previously tied the knot with Sania Mirza in April 2010, shared a photograph with his new wife on social media along with the words “And We created you in pairs.” The cricketer’s five-year-old son, Izaan, from his previous marriage, resides with Sania Mirza.

Speculations about troubles in Shoaib and Sania relationship had been circulating since 2022, and the couple had been rarely seen together in recent years. Malik’s recent decision to unfollow Sania Mirza on Instagram added fuel to the ongoing rumours.

The couple has been making headlines since their marriage as fans didn’t like his separation from Indian Tennis star Sania. Now, while Sana was there at the stadium during the PSL match, fans started mocking her with Sania Mirza chants. The video of Sana has went viral on social media and here is the clip:

Pakistan fans teasing Shoaib Malik’s 3rd wife ‘Sana Javed’ by calling her “Sania Mirza”#PSL9 pic.twitter.com/EXr0OQywvQ — Don Cricket 🏏 (@doncricket_) February 20, 2024

Shoaib Malik wrote an emotional letter praising her accomplishments when Sania Mirza played her final Grand Slam match. Sania and Shoaib co-hosted a chat show in the United Arab Emirates, last year.

However, Shoaib Malil was in lethal form as his half century against Karachi Kings helped his franchise Multan Sultan to register a 55 runs victory in their opener clash of the tournament.

Now Multan Sultan will face Islamabad United in the upcoming match of PSL the clash will take place at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on February 20 at 7.30 PM IST.

