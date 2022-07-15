London: Surely cricket has the power to bridge boundaries. Time and again, cricket fans from India and Pakistan have witnessed it. Despite the sour diplomatic relations between the two countries, cricket has always been an uniting factor. On Thursday night, Babar Azam’s gesture towards out-of-form Virat Kohli is being loved by fans from across the border. After yet another failure where Kohli scored 16 off 25 balls, Babar took to Twitter and posted a special message for Kohli.Also Read - Babar Azam's Special Message For Virat Kohli Amid Poor Form With Bat is Going VIRAL

Babar, who shared a picture of himself and Kohli during the T20 World Cup in 2021, tweeted: "This too shall pass. Stay strong."

The message from Babar has drawn massive reaction from fans of both countries. Here is how Babar’s gesture towards Kohli impressed Pakistani fans:

India are scheduled to play Pakistan soon in a Asia Cup game and then the two sides will meet in Australia for the T20 World Cup.