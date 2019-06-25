England vs Australia: With Pakistan’s chances of making it to the semi-final rests on thin ice, they will have to hope for results of other matches to go their way if they want to make the final four. For starters, Pakistan would need Australia to beat England. England is hosting Australia at Lords. Chasing a decent 286 to win, hosts England got off to a woeful start and Pakistani fans are coming up with hilarious memes and GIFs to express their happiness. As the pints table stand, Pakistan needs to win at least two of their last three matches.

Here are the memes and GIFs by Pakistani fans expressing their happiness:

Pakistan,Srilanka and Bangladesh Fans rn as England trembles#AUSvsENG pic.twitter.com/hlSau7KnVT — Areeb Ahmed (@areeb_as) June 25, 2019

Pakistan fans reaction

England 3 down chasing 286 against Australia #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/dOwtZO3ry2 — Sam (@SK3435) June 25, 2019

Happiness of Pakistan cricket fans knows no bound right now as third wicket of England falls #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/3ofM9QtaGW — Kumar Rahul (@amKumarRahul) June 25, 2019

Haye Australia to bht easily jeet jye ga 😍

Pakistan fans 💃💃💃#AUSvENG — Ahmad’s FanClub🇵🇰 (@imlaiba_19) June 25, 2019

At the time of filing the copy, England was looking down the barrel at 74/4 in the 18th over. Stokes was on 23* and Buttler was on 11*.

Earlier in the day, Australia spoilt a superb start to let England bowlers claw back and eventually restrict them to 285/7 in 50 overs in a high-octane World Cup group stage clash at the Lord’s here on Tuesday.

Skipper Aaron Finch scored 100 off 116 balls, his innings laced with 11 fours and two sixes, as the Aussies were off to a dream start with both openers milking the English bowlers to all corners of the ground with ease.

Finch and David Warner (53; 61b, 4×6) shared a 123-run opening stand in just 22.4 overs before Moeen Ali (1/42) had Warner caught by Joe Root at backward point.